Soccer legend Andrés Iniesta retires after two-decades-long career

Andrés Iniesta bids farewell to the world of soccer and hangs up his cleats in a crowded event with friends. Eric Renom/LaPresse/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

Andrés Iniesta, legend of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, announced his retirement from professional soccer at the age of 40. He made the announcement at a press conference in Barcelona after a career spanning more than two decades.

"I can't stay away from soccer, it has been my life and will continue to be. Now to continue training, I'm getting my coaching certificate, and this is my next stage. I will try to do a great job again, it will no longer be running after the ball but from another place," explained Iniesta.

At the event in Barcelona, the former player born in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reviewed his sporting career from his beginnings in the youth ranks of Albacete, his most successful stage at Barcelona, to his final years at Vissel Kobe in Japan and Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates, where he ended his career.

"I am proud to have fought and worked until the last drop, until the last day I was a soccer player, and this is the greatest thing for me. I am proud of never giving up, with regret because I would have played until I was 90 years old, but happy to have fulfilled the dream of having been a soccer player," said Iniesta, who became emotional at several points during the ceremony.

At his farewell, Andrés Iniesta was accompanied by his family, including his wife and children, and by numerous faces from the world of sports, such as Barcelona President Joan Laporta, Emilio Butragueño representing Real Madrid, as well as notable teammates Gerard Piqué and Xavi Hernandez, current Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, and several current players, including Dani Olmo, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid recognized Iniesta's career, describing him as "a legend of Spanish and world soccer."

"In view of Andrés Iniesta's announcement of his retirement from soccer as a professional player, Real Madrid C.F., its president and its board of directors want to show their recognition, admiration and affection for one of the great legends of Spanish and world soccer," the team wrote in a statement.

"Andrés Iniesta has contributed with his play and with his values to ennoble this sport, beyond the numerous titles won during his career. His iconic goal in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa will remain forever in the memory of all Spanish fans," the team added.