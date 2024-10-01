Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

By splitting wins in a final doubleheader, the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves clinched the final spots in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Monday, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, the reigning National League champions, were eliminated.

Thus, the postseason begins with the Detroit Tigers, the season's surprise team, facing the experienced Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Then the Kansas City Royals will meet the Baltimore Orioles.

"[Both the Tigers and Astros] made remarkable comebacks to reach the playoffs -- the Astros becoming the first team in the expansion era to start a 162-game season with a 7-19 record and make the playoffs, winning their seventh AL West title in eight seasons," MLB explains.

Similarly, the league detailed that the Tigers had a 55-63 record on Aug. 10, and their odds of qualifying for playoffs were 0.2%, according to FanGraphs, but "then went on a 31-13 finishing kick, losing the final two games of the regular season after clinching a Wild Card spot," MLB highlights.

Meanwhile, in the National League, the New York Mets, led by Venezuelan manager Carlos Mendoza, will play against the Milwaukee Brewers, led by Venezuelan rookie sensation Jackson Chourio. In the other matchup, the Braves will face the San Diego Padres.