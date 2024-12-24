100 years in prison for gay couple who raped their adopted children in "house of horrors"

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

A court sentenced a gay couple to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for raping two special needs children they had adopted. The proven facts state that the defendants raised the children under the guise of a happy home but, in reality, sexually abused them, recorded pedophile pornography and offered the children to their friends.

Those convicted areWilliam and Zachary Zulock, a homosexual marriage who racked up several charges of aggravated sodomy; aggravated child molestation; incest or sexual exploitation of minors, among others.

The case was investigated by authorities in Walton County(Georgia) after in 2022 the County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the appearance of alleged homemade child sexual abuse material. This material had been uploaded to a Google account with an IP address in Walton County. After several investigations, authorities met with several people involved in receiving child pornographic material who pointed to the gay couple as the source of the recordings..

This led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the residence where Zachary and William Zulock lived with the victims. The Zulocks had adopted two young children a few years before the search warrant was executed. Authorities found hours and hours of heinous recordings. Both admitted to sexually abusing the two children, their adopted sons, now as young as 12 and 10.

"I am grateful for the hard work of so many to obtain an appropriate outcome in this case. The hard work of law enforcement put an end to the abuse suffered by the victims and this resolution will help the victims continue their process of healing. William and Zachary Zulock will now spend 100 years in prison without parole. This all but guarantees that the victims will not have to worry as they grow older about their abusers being free," said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

The defendants created a "house of horrors"

District Attorney Randy McGinley stressed that "it cannot be stressed enough how important it is for our society to have individuals willing to adopt children in need. But anyone who does so and then abuses those children deserves extremely harsh consequences and decades in prison. The sentence imposed not only appropriately punishes these Defendants for their repeated selfish actions but also sends the message to the public that such actions will never be taken lightly."

In a statement, the prosecutor related that "those involved with the investigation and prosecution of this case will never forget what they had to see and hear in this case. These two defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else. However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring.”