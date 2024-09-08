Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula to win her first U.S. Open title

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de septiembre, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka was crowned champion of the U.S. Open after defeating American Jessica Pegula. The Belarusian and current world number 2 played great tennis to take the match by 7-5. With this victory, Sabalenka reached three Grand Slam crowns.

The match, which was played with the roof closed due to rain, lasted almost two hours. Celebrities such as Stephen Curry, Lewis Hamilton, John Krasinski and Maggie Gyllenhaal, among others, attended.

Sabalenka remained steady during the two sets and was able to withstand the public's push towards the local Pegula, who came to be 5-3 in favor in the second set. However, her opponent kept her cool and won the next four games, thus taking the match and the championship.

"My God, I'm speechless (...) It was so many times that I was so close to achieving it, so many painful defeats. It was always one of my dreams and finally I have this beautiful trophy," Sabalenka celebrated after the match.

"Thanks to everyone, I heard a lot of support in the good moments, although of course I expected them to cheer for Jessica," she added.

The last 10 U.S. Open champions (women)

2014: Serena Williams defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3.

2015: Flavia Penneta defeated Roberta Vinci 7-6, 6-2.

2016: Angelique Kerber defeated Karolína Plískova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

2017: Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0.

2018: Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4.

2019: Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.

2020: Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka by 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

2021: Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

2022: Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6.

2023: Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

2024: Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5.