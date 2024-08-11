Jordan Chiles loses bronze medal five days after final due to CAS decision

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 11 de agosto, 2024

The controversies surrounding XY boxers, the unhealthy Seine water, and the housing conditions in the Olympic Village were joined this weekend by the controversy surrounding Jordan Chiles' bronze medal: the American gymnast lost her floor medal five days after standing on the podium alongside Simone Biles (silver) and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (gold).

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled Saturday that the bronze will go instead to Romania's Ana Barbosu. Upon learning the news that she would lose her only individual medal (she has another gold for the all-around in teams), Chiles posted on Instagram that she would take some time, withdrawing from social media for her mental health. Those close to her maintained that after receiving the medal on Tuesday, she kept receiving messages insulting her and accusing her of stealing the prize.

Barbosu's reaction was very different, as reported by local media: "When I heard the news I feared it wasn't true, and as soon as I was sure, I hugged my parents and called those who had helped me." "It's a feeling I can hardly express, I can't believe it."

Four seconds cost a bronze medal

Chiles originally placed fifth in the gymnastics competition. Between her and the podium were two Romanians - Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca Voinea.

U.S. coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi, however, protested the score because, Laurent said later, Chiles' Tour Jete Full (one of the exercises) had been undervalued. Hearing the protest, the judges awarded an extra tenth to the American, enough to put her in third place.

That seemed to settle the podium on Tuesday, which went viral in an image of Chiles and Biles honoring the winner:

The Romanian team, however, appealed. And, days later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) conceded that the claim to the judges was made one minute and four seconds after the note was announced, whereas, the court held, the rules state that it must be made within a maximum of one minute.

The CAS therefore decided to return the initial points, placing Barbosu third. The FIG announced, shortly afterwards, that it would give the bronze to the Romanian.

U.S. delegation backs Chiles

"Sending you so much love Jordan," Biles wrote on her social media along with an image hugging her delegation partner. "Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!"

USA Gymnastics, the governing body of U.S. gymnastics, released a statement assuring that "the inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith" and that they did not believe they were in violation of FIG rules.

In addition, in conjunction with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, it noted that the athlete had been "subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media," during the appeal process, and that they "commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and [we] continue to stand by and support her."

The Romanian Olympic Committee, which had gone so far as to call for three bronze medals (one also for Voinea), celebrated the decision - "what a joy!" - in a statement.