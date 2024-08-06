Paris 2024 Olympics: another training session cancelled due to pollution in the Seine River

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

A training session in the Seine in preparation for the open water swimming trials was cancelled on Tuesday as the water was in unsuitable condition for swimming, organizers announced.

This is the fifth training session canceled since the start of the Paris Olympics, with the first four corresponding to the men's triathlon event which had to be postponed by a day.

Several triathletes expressed their frustration at these repeated cancellations, but also at the uncertainty about the races being held on the scheduled dates.

In order to give the green light for athletes to swim, authorities are closely monitoring the rates of two fecal bacteria: E. coli and Enterococcus.