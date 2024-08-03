The International Boxing Association (IBA) confirmed in a statement that it will award Italian athlete Angela Carini prize money following her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She withdrew 46 seconds into the match against Algeria's Imane Khelif, who failed gender tests in other competitions for having XY chromosomes in her genetics. This situation has provoked harsh criticism of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in recent days.. According to the IBA, Carini will receive the monetary award as if she had emerged as an Olympic champion, recognition given for her merit and effort in fighting against a boxer who had biological and physical advantages due to her high testosterone levels.. After abandoning the fight, Carini said in tears that she could not continue because of the force of Khelif's blows. Khelif is not the only boxer with these biological characteristics to cause controversy in these OGYO.. "I couldn\u2019t look at her tears," IBA president Umar Kremlev said of the case. "I am not indifferent to such situations, and I can assure that we will protect each boxer. I do not understand why they kill women\u2019s boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety.". In addition to Carini, Kremlev assured that the IBA will support Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova, who lost today unanimously to Lin Yu-ting, a Taiwanese boxer, who was also deemed ineligible by the IBA in 2023 for having XY chromosomes, just like Khelif. The case of the Taiwanese fighter is also generating much controversy and outrage over the safety of female athletes and the competitiveness and fairness within women's disciplines.. Specifically, Khelif and Lin Yu were banned from participating in the 2023 Women's World Championships after the International Boxing Association detected "XY chromosomes" in genetic studies.. "As stated, all Paris gold medalists in the boxing tournament will receive a substantial financial reward of $100,000. Out of this amount, the athlete will receive $50,000, their National Federation will receive $25,000, and their coach will receive $25,000," the IBA stressed in the statement.