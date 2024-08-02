Lin Yu Ting, boxer embroiled in controversy over her gender, easily wins first bout

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

Taiwan's Lin Yu Ting beat Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova on Friday in her debut at the Paris Olympics to move to within one win of the medal round, AFP reported.

The participation of Lin, who advanced to the 57 kilogram quarterfinals, and Algeria's Imane Khelif received widespread criticism because they were disqualified from the World Boxing Championships a year ago for failing a gender eligibility test.

#WATCH | Another Biological male boxer pummels a woman at the Paris Olympics:pic.twitter.com/qhCu5HMeu4 — VOZ (@Voz_US) August 2, 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has repeatedly defended its decision to allow them to compete in Paris by assuring that it is established that they are women.

The controversy erupted Thursday after Khelif's first opponent, Italy's Angela Carini, withdrew in tears after just 46 seconds of combat, in which she received several heavy blows to the face.

Images of the fight quickly spread across social media with sports figures, such as Martina Navratilova, and politicians, from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to former U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing the IOC for allowing Khelif to participate.