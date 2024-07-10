Copa America: Argentina sentences Canada and will defend the title against Uruguay or Colombia

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónAFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T03:40:01.000Z"}

Leo Messi's Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday and will seek the two-time championship in the Copa America on Sunday against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay, a match of reserved prognosis between two of the three best teams in the tournament.

The party was complete at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, packed with Argentine fans, as star Lionel Messi broke the jinx and made his Copa America debut in the 52nd minute. Earlier, center forward Julián Alvarez opened the account in the 23rd minute and returned to his healthy habit of scoring in important matches after losing his starting place in the quarterfinals to Lautaro Martínez.

With his goal against Canada, Messi equaled Peru's Paolo Guerrero and Chile's Eduardo Vargas as the top scorer in Copa America with 14 goals.

"I am living it as I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup (...). These are the last battles and I'm enjoying them to the fullest," said Messi, who at 37 continues to make a difference at the highest international level.

With the passage to the decisive match, Argentina will play its sixth final of the continental tournament so far this century, although it has only won one title out of the five decisive matches it has played so far in that period. Reminiscing: the Albiceleste team lost in two finals against Chile, in 2015 and 2016, and two more against Brazil, in 2004 and 2007.

In 2021, Argentina and Messi took revenge in style for the 28-year drought without laurels at the Maracana against their historic rivals, hosts Brazil, and a year later won the top prize at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Canadians were the only CONCACAF representatives to reach the semifinals in the 2024 Copa America. The region's two powerhouses, host United States and Mexico, co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup along with Canada, were eliminated in the group stage with two disappointing performances.

Messi showing up at the right time and Scaloni's "key" change

The 'Flea', as Leo Messi was known in his early career, came on at just the right time. His team, which today presented different tactical variations, imperiously needs him at his best ahead of the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, on Sunday, because whoever the opponent is, Uruguay or Colombia, it will be a very even duel.

For Argentina, it is not only a relief that Messi scored, but also the remarkable improvement in their game. There was a particular change made by Scaloni that was positively felt by the Argentine collective and highlighted by different sports analysts in that country: Enzo Fernández as a midfielder, organizing the game from the base, as in 2022 Qatar.

The Chelsea player, who in the last year and a half has played very advanced, returned to play as the only central midfielder and had his best game of the tournament. Argentina was grateful for it, because individuality and collective play were boosted.

Mate or coffee?

If Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay eliminates Colombia on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, there will be an extra prize for one of the two teams from the Rio de la Plata: the two teams will be tied for the lead of 15 titles in the oldest national team tournament in the world, which has been played since 1916.

And whoever the finalist is, there will also be a duel between Argentine coaches in Miami: Bielsa or Néstor Lorenzo against Lionel Scaloni.

Led by an excellent James Rodríguez, Colombia reached the semifinals strengthened by a 5-0 drubbing against a Panama without equivalents.

Uruguay, on the other hand, suffered a heavy physical strain against Brazil in the quarterfinals and will have to show their pride as never before at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, as Ronald Araújo is injured and Nahitan Nández was suspended.

Cafeteros and Celestes are responding to their status as favorites to win the Copa America as both have finished the group stage as leaders. Although, Uruguay with an ideal score of 9 points.

"They are a strong opponent, who are on a positive run of results (...). Having played Brazil can be interpreted in only one way: a highly demanding competition. Colombia is also a very demanding competition", said Uruguay's coach, Marcelo Bielsa, on Tuesday at a press conference.

Colombia is excited with James Rodriguez's recovery, who went from ostracism in Sao Paulo to become a key player for Lorenzo. And winger Luis Diaz began to come into his own after a discreet group stage.

The final of the 2024 Copa America will be played on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Argentina and Leo Messi are already waiting for Charrúas or Cafeteros.