Biden commutes sentences of 37 death row inmates one month before leaving White House
37 of the 40 people sentenced to death by the federal justice system are now sentenced to life imprisonment. Biden says he will continue to grant more pardons before leaving office.
President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 people sentenced to death by the federal justice system, less than a month before Donald Trump's return to the White House, the outgoing president announced in a statement.
The 37 inmates are now sentenced to life imprisonment "without the possibility of parole", Biden said in the statement.
Just a few days ago, the outgoing president announced the granting of clemency to nearly 1,500 convicts, the highest number of pardons granted in a single day. The White House then announced that Biden would also pardon 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes.
Politics
Biden commutes nearly 1,500 sentences, the highest number in one day
Williams Perdomo
At the time, the White House said in a statement that Biden has issued more commutations of sentences at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors have at the same point in their first terms. In Monday's statement, the presidency notes that "this historic clemency action builds on the President’s record of criminal justice reform."
In addition, the White House announces that this will not be Biden's last such move before he leaves office. Monday's statement advances that "in the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations."