Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 people sentenced to death by the federal justice system, less than a month before Donald Trump's return to the White House, the outgoing president announced in a statement.

The 37 inmates are now sentenced to life imprisonment "without the possibility of parole", Biden said in the statement.

Just a few days ago, the outgoing president announced the granting of clemency to nearly 1,500 convicts, the highest number of pardons granted in a single day. The White House then announced that Biden would also pardon 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes.

At the time, the White House said in a statement that Biden has issued more commutations of sentences at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors have at the same point in their first terms. In Monday's statement, the presidency notes that "this historic clemency action builds on the President’s record of criminal justice reform."

In addition, the White House announces that this will not be Biden's last such move before he leaves office. Monday's statement advances that "in the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations."