Copa América: Argentina relies on 'Dibu' to beat Ecuador on penalties

Dibu Martinez once again shone as the hero in the penalty shootout against Ecuador, securing Argentina's passage to the semifinals of the Copa America. The goalkeeper saved two penalty kicks after the 1-1 draw in regulation time, overshadowing yet another missed penalty by Messi for his national team.

The Albiceleste were unable to overcome the Ecuadorians during the first 90 minutes and extra time, leading to a penalty shootout after the 1-1 draw. Not even the inclusion of Messi, who had recently overcome some discomfort, managed to prevent Felix Sanchez's team from dominating the match.

Scaloni's team was not comfortable at any time, but managed to take the lead after 34 minutes with a header by Lisandro Martinez after taking advantage of a defensive error by the Ecuadorians.

Ecuador managed to equalize in stoppage time, in the 90+3 minute, thanks to a goal, also with a header, by Kevin Rodríguez. Things could have been worse for the Albiceleste, as Enner Valencia missed a penalty in the 61st minute of the match.

In the semifinals, Argentina will face the winner of the Canada-Venezuela match next Tuesday in New Jersey.