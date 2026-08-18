Penn State: 14 people arrested in connection with alleged cocaine ring linked to fraternity indoctrination rites

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2026

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office charged 14 people in connection with an alleged cocaine trafficking ring centered around Penn State University. According to authorities, cutting and packaging the drug was part of the "indoctrination" of freshmen in the fraternities Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi.

According to a report by Fox News, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that 13 of the defendants were Penn State students in 2023 and 2024. The fourteenth is the father of one of them, charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing the investigation. One of the alleged ringleaders, Agostino Abbatiello, 24, a resident of Westbury, New York, remains at large.

"This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges," Sunday said. "In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities."

The alleged suppliers and the role of the fraternities

Sunday identified Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson as the main suppliers. According to the investigation, they made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to pick up "large quantities" of cocaine.

Members of Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi allegedly cut and packaged the drug at the fraternities' off-campus houses and distributed it among Penn State students.

In addition to Abbatiello and Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat face serious charges of racketeering, conspiracy, and related offenses. Robert Zanolla is charged with conspiracy and criminal use of a means of communication.

Eight other young men—Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price, and Charles Wiseman—face misdemeanor charges of possession and drug paraphernalia. At least four of the defendants are still students at the university.

Response from Penn State and the fraternities

Penn State confirmed to Fox News Digital that it has provisionally suspended Delta Upsilon and that Sigma Chi "not a recognized organization and operates outside of the University's support and oversight."

Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs, said the university is "horrified" by the allegations and will cooperate with law enforcement. Delta Upsilon stated that it was already aware of the facts and that those involved "have either been expelled, suspended or resigned."

VOZ News