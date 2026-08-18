Biden commuted a fentanyl trafficker's sentence. He now faces new drug charges

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de agosto, 2026

Walter Lee Muhammad was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. In December 2024, Joe Biden commuted his sentence. He now faces new federal charges following an investigation that led to the seizure of what was believed to be cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

In 2020, Muhammad received a 10 year sentence after being found guilty of federal crimes related to the possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, with intent to distribute.

However, in December 2024, President Biden commuted his sentence. In other words, he reduced his sentence without overturning the conviction or declaring him innocent. Muhammad was among the beneficiaries of a broad clemency initiative announced by Biden at the end of his term, which included 1,499 commutations and 39 pardons.

In this context, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that Muhammad was recently arrested and is currently facing new federal charges related to possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

"Muhammad is a serial drug trafficker who – despite receiving the extraordinary gift of presidential clemency – continued to deal lethal fentanyl and other dangerous drugs. Thanks to our law enforcement partners, the community is safer with this repeat offender off the street and back behind bars," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg and information presented in court, on Aug. 5, 2026, DEA agents investigating a drug trafficking operation in Atlanta saw Muhammad loading several bags of suspected drugs into his car. The agents followed the vehicle to Greensboro, N.C., where Guilford County police arrested him.

During the arrest, a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, indicating the possible presence of drugs. Upon searching it, agents found approximately 29 kilograms of suspected cocaine and arrested Muhammad.

The next day, according to the DOJ, DEA agents searched his apartment in downtown Atlanta. There, they found approximately 2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 7 kilograms of suspected heroin. Muhammad appeared in federal court in Greensboro on Aug. 13 and remains in federal custody pending further proceedings.