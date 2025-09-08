Ariana Grande wins Video of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de septiembre, 2025

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was held this Sunday and Ariana Grande won the top award. The singer won the award for best video of the year for 'Brighter Days Ahead', which also won best pop song.

Visibly thrilled as she accepted the night's most prestigious award, the 32-year-old singer, songwriter and actress thanked her fans.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga emerged as the night's other big winner, beating out other industry heavyweights like Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the best artist category.

The 39-year-old singer won the artist of the year award and also won best collaboration, with Bruno Mars for 'Die with a Smile'.

K-pop singer Rosé, who is pursuing a solo career after rising to fame with the group Blackpink, received the song of the year award for 'APT', co-written with Bruno Mars.

Sabrina Carpenter won best album of the year for 'Short n' Sweet'.

The evening featured a nostalgic aesthetic with performances by veteran artists such as Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin, while younger artists such as Doja Cat and Tate McRae incorporated choreography heavily inspired by the '80s and '90s.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the last Grammys with five wins, came up empty-handed despite multiple nominations.