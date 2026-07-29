Illinois Gov Pritzker signs school cell phone ban starting this fall

Published by Sean Reed | The Center Square | Just The News 29 de julio, 2026

As Illinois students return to school this fall, school boards and families will begin discussing and implementing a bell-to-bell cell phone ban, stemming from a new law that provides few exceptions for phone use during a school day.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the phone ban legislation Tuesday morning at Elgin High School, which has already implemented a phone ban within its district in the previous year.

Many specifics of how bans will be enforced are left up to local school boards, which have a full school year until they must adopt a policy that fits within the law’s minimum requirements.

“Students are distracted. Teachers sometimes have trouble getting students' attention. Principals are experiencing disruption that smartphones create throughout the school day,” Pritzker said. “Parents have been concerned and have seen cyberbullying and, of course, the mental health impact that social media and phone usage are having on our kids.”

Suzanne Johnson, U-46 school district superintendent, said the implementation of their ban had a slightly turbulent start, but is now widely popular among students, teachers and parents.

“During our student summit in the spring, where we welcome over 200 high school students to provide feedback and guidance on U-46 efforts and focus areas, students were asked to identify one thing we should not change. And they identified the new cell phone personal device guidelines they needed to stay in place,” Johnson said.

The bill didn’t specifically provide school districts with funding to implement the ban, which has been common in other states for products like magnetic locking bags to secure phones throughout the day.

Pritzker and multiple lawmakers highlighted that the legislation was unique to other states, however, noting community involvement in tailoring a phone policy.

“The bill does encourage community participation in the development of their cell phone policy, and that is something that the school district will have to determine for itself – if they think that it is better to go bell to bell or if they would like to add a little flexibility,” said Rep. Michelle Mussman, D-Schaumburg.

U-46 awarded a phone lock bag company a $172,750 contract for 6,625 pouches last year.

It would cost local taxpayers across the state a total of $47 million to buy a pouch and associated unlocking mechanisms for every public school student at the rate the district paid.

Sen. , D-Elgin, introduced and pushed the legislation in Springfield after it was marked as a priority by Pritzker during his budget address at the beginning of the year.

During the General Assembly’s spring session, the bill moved slowly up to the final week, when changes were made to the plan, including when and how the rule will be required to be implemented.

Exceptions were made within the law for high school students that are enrolled in dual credit or other off-campus programs, and allow districts to choose if high school students can also use cell phones during passing periods and lunch. Students with an IEP and other specific needs may also be granted an exception, according to the law.

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