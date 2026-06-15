Fox to acquire US streaming giant Roku

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de junio, 2026

(AFP) Fox Corporation announced on Monday the acquisition of Roku in a deal combining cash and stock, valuing the streaming giant at $22 billion.

"The transaction combines FOX’s leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku’s leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households," the companies said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Roku shareholders would receive cash and Fox stock valued at $160 per share, and the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Roku, an ad-supported streaming service

Roku, headquartered in California, gained widespread recognition in the early days of streaming with its plug-in devices and is now a major player in smart TV operating systems, deriving the vast majority of its revenue from advertising and other platform-related services.

It also has its own ad-supported streaming channel, a competitor to Tubi, Fox’s platform.

"FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content," the companies said.