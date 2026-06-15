Reactions to deaths of Gaspi and Oliver Tree: Rubius, La Cobra and Ibai’s shock and sadness go viral

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de junio, 2026

This Sunday, the death of Argentine influencer Gaspar "Gaspi" Prim Díaz, 23, and American singer Oliver Tree, 32, in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro sent shockwaves through the international digital community. What was supposed to be just another event on the calendar for content creators and artists turned into a tragedy that brought together reactions from streamers, YouTubers and musicians. Many of these reactions happened live, amplifying the emotional impact.

Live Reactions: El Rubius and La Cobra

Two of the most viral moments were from streamers who learned the news during their broadcasts:

El Rubius: One of the biggest and most influential streamers and YouTubers in the Spanish-speaking world, with over 40 million subscribers on YouTube, learned of the tragedy while playing Fortnite live. His followers alerted him in the chat, and, visibly shocked, he paused the stream and decided to cut it short. "I don't like to talk about these situations on air," he said before signing off. Later he posted a heartfelt message on X: "I'm devastated. Rarely do you meet someone in this world who is so creative, talented, and a good person... Rest in peace wherever you are, Gaspi." He also remembered Oliver Tree as a kind person with whom he had spoken several times.

La Cobra: One of the most popular Argentine streamers and a leading figure in sports content (especially soccer and Boca Juniors), he also heard the news in the middle of a stream. His reaction was one of total disbelief: "I can’t wrap my head around it... Two helicopters in the air. What were the odds?" He later shared more reflective words about Gaspi’s legacy in the world of content and his character. “He was a great person, a great human being,” he said emotionally.

These interrupted broadcasts went viral immediately, showing in real time the shock the news represented for the community.

Messages from Ibai Llanos and Coscu

Leading figures in the Spanish-speaking streaming world were quick to speak out:

Ibai Llanos: Who had counted on Gaspi for La Velada del Año 5, wrote on X: "What an absolute tragedy. What utter sadness. And what s*** life is sometimes. Rest in peace, Gaspi. Sending a big hug to the whole family and loved ones."

Coscu: One of the first to react, he recalled a recent conversation: "Rest in peace, Gaspi. The last time we were together, you showed me and told me, full of motivation and excitement how you were improving your habits and taking care of yourself. Life is so unfair... Anyone who knew you knew you were a great guy."

Other notable reactions

AuronPlay: He shared a heartfelt message on social media that moved his followers, expressing the impact of the loss. "Lately, life seems to be written by one of my greatest enemies. I can’t take it anymore. May you both rest in peace; I cared deeply for you," he wrote in an Instagram story.

Other streamers such as TheGrefg, Jordi Wild, El Xoka, Davo Xeneize, Joaco López, Dross, Vegetta777 and La Agusneta posted farewell messages, tributes, and reflections on the fragility of life.

The deaths of Gaspi and Oliver Tree left a void in two worlds that, at times, intersected. The Spanish-speaking digital community showed its most human side: streamers cutting their live streams, heartfelt messages, and virtual hugs for the family. The community, united in mourning, remembers Gaspi for his eternal "Bueeeenas" ("Heeeeey") and Oliver Tree for his unique creativity.