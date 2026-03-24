Texas alert: Loud explosion at Valero refinery forces thousands to stay indoors

An explosion at an oil refinery in the US (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de marzo, 2026

A large explosion rocked an oil refinery in Port Arthur in southeastern Texas on Monday, generating a huge plume of black smoke visible for several kilometers and triggering an emergency response across Jefferson County. Authorities reported that the cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

The explosion occurred shortly after noon inside the facilities of the refinery operated by Valero, one of the largest in the country. The detonation was strong enough to vibrate nearby homes, according to reports from residents, while images broadcast by local media showed intense flames and dense clouds of smoke rising over the industrial area.

House arrest order

Following the explosion, local authorities immediately issued a home confinement order for large areas nearby, including western Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, Pleasure Island and sectors south of Highway 73. "To ensure the safety of all residents, it is recommended to remain in their homes until further notice," emergency services said.

Fire crews and specialized hazardous materials units rushed to the scene to contain the fire and assess possible environmental hazards. Authorities confirmed that air quality monitoring is ongoing as control efforts continue.

A Fire Department spokesman indicated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. For her part, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens reported that no injuries were reported nor was it necessary to evacuate the population.