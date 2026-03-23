Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, dies at 43 after a long battle with cancer

In 2024 the platform reported more than 4.6 million creator accounts and some 377 million followers, with revenues of $1.4 billion, while Radvinsky received approximately $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021, including $701 million in 2025, according to company data.

(Voice / Christian Camacho)

(Voice / Christian Camacho)

Diane Hernández
Published by
Diane Hernández

Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur and majority owner of adult content platform OnlyFans, passed away at age 43 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the company said in a statement Monday.

"We deeply regret to announce the passing of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," OnlyFans said, adding that the businessman's family has requested privacy at this difficult time as referenced Reuters.

">

From Odessa to the top of digital entertainment

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, Radvinsky's family emigrated to Chicago during his childhood. After years of discretion and few public statements, Radvinsky acquired 75% of Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018, transforming the British platform into a cultural phenomenon that revolutionized the adult content industry.

Its model allowed creators to charge directly for their content, which opened up new revenue streams for adult-film actors and other entertainment professionals during the pandemic, noted Bloomberg.

OnlyFans reported more than 4.6 million creator accounts and some 377 million followers in 2024, with revenue of $1.4 billion, while Radvinsky took in approximately $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021, including $701 million handed out in 2025, according to company data.

A platform that changed the industry

Since its founding in 2016 by Guy and Tim Stokely, OnlyFans established itself as one of the most controversial and lucrative platforms in the digital world, especially during the years of global confinement. Radvinsky's vision enabled independent creators to achieve unprecedented revenues, changing the relationship between content production and direct monetization of audience.

His death leaves a void in both the management of the platform and the strategic direction of a company that redefined the economics of user-generated content.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking