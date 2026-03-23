Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, dies at 43 after a long battle with cancer

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de marzo, 2026

Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur and majority owner of adult content platform OnlyFans, passed away at age 43 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the company said in a statement Monday.

"We deeply regret to announce the passing of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," OnlyFans said, adding that the businessman's family has requested privacy at this difficult time as referenced Reuters.

From Odessa to the top of digital entertainment

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, Radvinsky's family emigrated to Chicago during his childhood. After years of discretion and few public statements, Radvinsky acquired 75% of Fenix International Ltd., the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018, transforming the British platform into a cultural phenomenon that revolutionized the adult content industry.

Its model allowed creators to charge directly for their content, which opened up new revenue streams for adult-film actors and other entertainment professionals during the pandemic, noted Bloomberg.

OnlyFans reported more than 4.6 million creator accounts and some 377 million followers in 2024, with revenue of $1.4 billion, while Radvinsky took in approximately $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021, including $701 million handed out in 2025, according to company data.