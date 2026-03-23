Carrie-Anne Fleming, 'Supernatural' actress, dies at 51 of breast cancer

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de marzo, 2026

Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Fleming, known for her roles in cult TV series, particularly in "Supernatural," where she played Karrie Singer and in "iZombie," where she played Candy Baker, died on Feb. 26 at the age of 51 in Sydney, due to complications from the breast cancer she faced over a long period.

Her death was confirmed by her "Supernatural" castmate, Jim Beaver, who the described her in an emotional tribute as "my friend, my lover, my shining light, my beautiful co-star" and revealed that she died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

A versatile career in television and film

Born in Digby, Nova Scotia, and raised in Victoria, British Columbia., Fleming began her career with a recurring role in the television series "Viper" and also appeared in the popular Adam Sandler film "Happy Gilmore."

The actress developed a versatile career that included appearances on "Masters of Horror," "Motive," "The 4400," "Continuum," "Supergirl," "UnREAL," "The L Word" and other film and television projects. She debuted on "Supernatural" as an extra in 2006 before returning in a recurring role in 2010.