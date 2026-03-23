ICE asks Gov. Pritzker not to release illegal immigrant charged in Chicago murder of young woman

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that this Sunday Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer requesting politicians who advocate for sanctuary cities not to release Jose Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant felon arrested for the murder of Sheridan Gorman, 18, in Chicago, Illinois.

According to local reports, Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old Loyola University student, was shot to death early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. while walking through a park with friends. Medina-Medina is accused of approaching her wearing a mask and armed with a gun. When she attempted to flee, he fired and wounded her. Gorman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was released earlier by Joe Biden's administration Authorities detailed that on May 9, 2023, Medina-Medina was apprehended by Border Patrol and released into the country under the Biden Administration. He was subsequently released again on June 19, 2023, after being arrested for shoplifting in Chicago, Illinois.



"Sheridan Gorman had her whole life ahead of her before this cold-blooded killer decided to end her life. She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians who RELEASED this illegal alien TWICE before he went on to commit this heinous murder," said Acting Deputy Secretary Lauren Bis.

Bis expressed that "We are calling on Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago’s sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien from jail back into American neighborhoods."

As early as December 2025, ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asking him to prioritize the safety of Americans and honor ICE arrest warrants against the more than 4,000 illegal immigrants with criminal records in state custody, including murderers, sexual predators and persons convicted of or charged with gun-related crimes.