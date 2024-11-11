These are the celebrities that said they would leave the US after Trump's victory, will they really?

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

Numerous American celebrities showed their support for Kamala Harris in the presidential elections. Despite all this support, the Democrat was overwhelmingly defeated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump, who in addition to his great political career and being known for being a brilliant businessman, and who also had some involvement in film and television (with appearances in movies such as My Poor Little Angel and the reality show The Apprentice), downplayed the support of figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Taylor Swift for Harris.

However, with Trump's landslide victory, several celebrities have publicly expressed concern and even intentions to leave the country (this already happened in 2016 during Trump's first term).

Celebrities pack their bags: Will they follow through?



Among those considering leaving the country is America Ferrera, star of Ugly Betty. According to the Daily Mail, Ferrera plans to move to the United Kingdom with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and their two children, Sebastian (six) and Lucia (four). The 40-year-old actress lamented Harris' defeat and expressed bewilderment at Trump's victory.

Renowned actress Sharon Stone, known for her roles in Basic Instinct and The Specialist, has also expressed her discontent. In an earlier statement to the Daily Mail, Stone commented, "I'm considering buying a house in Italy," anticipating the results. "This is one of the first times in my life I've seen someone run on a platform of hate and oppression."

Cher, a music icon, also mentioned that she might move if Trump won. In an interview with The Guardian, she stated, "I almost got an ulcer last time. If he comes back, I'll go this time."

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actress, pledged to return to the United Kingdom, her native country, if Trump won. For her part, young star Billie Eilish, 22, expressed her frustration on social media after the results were announced: "It's a war on women," she wrote on Instagram.

Reactions and more moves: Samuel L. Jackson, Stephen King, Ariana Grande and more public figures

As we mentioned above, this is not the first time celebrities have expressed their intention to leave the country in the event of a Trump victory. In the 2016 election, personalities such as Whoopi Goldberg and Miley Cyrus also said that they were going to leave, although in the end they never did.

Ariana Grand ealso showed her concern about the election results. Meanwhile, Christina Applegate, another star who supported Harris, confessed that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, had cried upon learning the results, fearing for her rights in the future.

Actress Lena Dunham, famous for her series Girls, expressed her desire to move to Canada. In this regard, she said: "I love Canada. It's a great country, and I can work from there without a problem."

Samuel L. Jackson, on a recent episode of the Jimmy Kimmel show, added to the critical voices, stating, "If that motherf***er becomes president, I'll move my black ass to South Africa."

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand also expressed last August that she would not put up with another Trump term and would consider moving to Canada or even Australia. Similarly, writer Stephen King, author of world-renowned horror works, indicated that he is willing to cross the border to Canada as the Republican will once again assume leadership of the country.