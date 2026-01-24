New York: Firefighters battle blaze on upper floors of Bronx apartment building

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de enero, 2026

A fire early Saturday morning on the top two floors of a high-rise building in New York forced widespread mobilization of emergency services, according to reported AP, citing local authorities.

The four-alarm fire at the Bronx began shortly after midnight and spread to several apartments in the building of 17-story located at 3485 Bivona St, between Reeds Mill Ln and Boston Rd, according to a statement from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

AP reported that more than 200 firefighters and emergency crews were working at the scene.

At the moment it has not been reported if there are any injuries or fatalities, nor has it been specified what the cause of the fire was.

DEVELOPING NEWS