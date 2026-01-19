Italian designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de enero, 2026

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93. The information was confirmed Monday by the Italian agency ANSA.

The legendary designer passed away at his home in Rome, the agency reported, citing the Valentino Garavani Foundation and the couturier's partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.

"He passed away today in Rome, in the serenity of his residence on Appian Way, surrounded by his loved ones. The wake will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Piazza Mignanelli, the fashion house's historic headquarters; the funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri," the agency reported.

Known simply as Valentino, he was one of the most prominent haute couture designers of his time and his creations were warn by some of the most important figures of the international elite, from Elizabeth Taylor and Nancy Reagan to Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Both on the catwalk and in his personal life, Valentino lavished luxury down to the last detail of his impeccable hairstyle and his caramel tan.