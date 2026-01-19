Extreme cold and heavy snowfall will mark the weather this week

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de enero, 2026

The National Weather Service, through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), issued its short-term forecast for the period Monday, Jan. 19 through Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, warning of extreme weather conditions in several regions of the country.

According to the report, heavy snowfall associated with the lake effect is expected in areas downwind of the Great Lakes, due to the rotation of several atmospheric disturbances around a low pressure system located over Hudson Bay. These conditions will generate intense and very cold westerly winds during Monday and Tuesday.

Snow accumulations could reach 20 to 30 centimeters, with locally higher amounts, especially through Wednesday morning. In addition, much of the Midwest will record highs in the single digits or even below freezing, ranking 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.

In contrast, the southeastern part of the country will experience clear skies but unusually low nighttime temperatures, which has prompted the issuance of frost advisories in parts of southern Georgia and large areas of north-central Florida. Predicted minimum temperatures between 30 and 35 °F (about 0 to 2 °C) pose a risk to sensitive crops and exposed systems.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric ridge will maintain above-average temperatures over the western United States during the week. However, a new upper-level disturbance will bring another snowfall episode to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest during Tuesday.

Authorities are advising the public to stay informed through official National Weather Service channels and take precautions against extreme cold, freezing and adverse travel conditions.