Persecution of Christians intensified in 2025: More than 388 million believers at risk

Published by Israel Duro 18 de enero, 2026

More than 388 million Christians live at risk of persecution or discrimination because of their faith. A number that shows that the number of persecuted followers of Jesus continues to increase every year. This is indicated by the World Persecution List 2025 of Open Doors, which shows an increase of 8 million people at risk for their faith. A list in which Syria once again occupies one of the top 10 positions (sixth), following the rise to power of the Jihadist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham.

The organization that studies the persecution of Christians presented its annual list simultaneously in several countries. According to the report, between Oct. 1, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, the faithful have suffered 4,849 murders, 4,712 arrests and 3,632 churches attacked.

In addition "22,702 Christians were forced to flee their country" due to persecution, adds the report, which also highlights 4,055 cases of sexual violence.

The suffering of Syrian Christians

The top five countries where Christians live at "extreme risk" remain the same as in 2024: North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Eritrea. The first notable change appears in the sixth position where Syria (ranked 18th last year) has displaced Nigeria following the collapse of the Assad regime and the rise of the jihadist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

According to Open Doors data, the country moved from 18th to 6th place, with a record score of 90 out of 100, one of the largest annual increases ever recorded in PML history. During the past year, 27 Christians were killed for their faith, and numerous temples, schools and cemeteries were attacked there.

"In addition to violence, the new constitution imposes Islamic jurisprudence (Sharia). as a legal basis and severely restricts religious freedom. In Christian neighborhoods in Damascus, armed groups spread messages urging conversion to Islam or payment of the jizya, a religious tax. When the state collapses and extremist ideology fills the vacuum, religious minorities pay the price."

Nearly 91% of the 4,849 killings of Christians were in Nigeria

However, the most violent persecution continues to be recorded in sub-Saharan Africa, where Nigeria again leads in the number of Christian killings. In 2025, as many as 3,490 of the 4,849 faith-based killings recorded worldwide took place in this country.

In other words, almost 91% of all violent deaths of Christians in 2025 occurred in Nigeria. Figures that led Donald Trump to bombing Islamic State positions in the country last December.

Protests over killings of Christians in Nigeria.Courtesy of Open Doors Spain.

Sub-Saharan Africa, the most violent region for Christians

But Nigeria is not the only country in Sub-Saharan Africa where the life and physical integrity of believers is at risk. According to Open Doors data, Sudan, Nigeria and Mali are the three countries with the highest violence score (16.7). Governments are weak and armed Islamist groups act with impunity in rural areas, displacing millions of Christians and destroying their communities in these regions.

"More than 721 million people live in the 14 countries of the region listed for persecution and discrimination; almost half of them are Christians. The rates of violence have reached historic highs: a decade ago they represented 49% of the maximum possible; in 2026, they reach 88%."

In addition, the organization notes that Sudan's civil war has led to the displacement of 9.6 million people and there have been several reported attacks targeting Christian communities by both factions. A pattern that is repeated in Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic and Mozambique.