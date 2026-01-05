DeSantis announces 10,000 illegal immigrants arrested in 'Operation Tidal Wave' with DHS

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt - Just The News 5 de enero, 2026

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that 10,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested in "Operation Tidal Wave" with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DeSantis made the announcement at the "Deportation Depot" illegal immigrant detention facility – formerly Baker Correctional Institution – in Sanderson, WKMG reported.

Of those arrested, "63% had criminal arrests or convictions, including violent offenders and sex offenders," DeSantis said. “Although you don’t have to have committed a crime to be subject to immigration enforcement. If you’ve come illegally, that is the offense."

He also said about 1,000 people have left voluntarily, using Florida’s program to receive plane tickets back to their home countries. There have been deportation flights since July from Alligator Alcatraz, a new migrant detention center.

DeSantis said that 93 flights have left Deportation Depot in just four months, and no other state has participated more than Florida in the push to stop illegal immigration, WCJB reported.

“The federal government has stationed an immigration judge at both Baker and Alligator Alcatraz. Now, these aren’t Article III judges, they aren’t real judges. They are executive branch employees whose function it is to adjudicate immigration claims,” DeSantis said.

Nearly 3,000 people have been deported so far, Florida officials said Monday.

Also at the news conference, DeSantis commented on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by the U.S. military over the weekend, USA Today reported.

"There’s people that have fled to the United States – we have a big community in South Florida – and you will be hard-pressed to find a reign as destructive as the Chavez-Maduro reign has been, taking a country that had been prosperous and has an abundance of resources and basically destroying it," DeSantis said.

Maduro "deserves to be brought to justice. And my sincere hope is that the people of Venezuela are going to be able to liberate themselves from the yoke of the Chavez-Maduro reign, because it has been one of the most destructive reigns of any in the Western hemisphere’s history," he added.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal conspiracy, drugs, and weapons charges in a federal courthouse in Manhattan.

