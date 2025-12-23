ICE arrests 101 illegal and 'dangerous' immigrant truck drivers on California highways

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de diciembre, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 101 undocumented immigrant truck drivers during a federal operation conducted in California, as reported by Fox News.

The effort, dubbed "Operation Highway Sentinel," was carried out following a series of fatal accidents that occurred in different states across the country and were linked to drivers with commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by California under Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, according to the news network.

ICE reported that among those arrested are citizens of India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador and Honduras. Most of the arrests were made on California highways and ports, where the drivers' CDL licenses were also seized, according to the report.

According to Fox News, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan blamed California's sanctuary policies directly for putting public safety at risk. "Gavin Newsom’s sanctuary state policies are costing American lives. His government knowingly issued thousands of CDLs to illegal aliens who had no business driving at all, let alone behind the wheel of a massive semi-truck," she stated.

Sheahan added that many of these drivers get their licenses in California and then operate in other states across the country. "ICE is stepping in where [Newsom's] state failed. ... We are taking these dangerous illegal alien truckers off the roads and making California streets safe again," she said, comparing the operation to similar actions previously taken in Oklahoma and Indiana.

Breitbart News reported on Dec. 13 that California has become the main focus of irregular CDL license issuance, which has generated a nationwide road safety crisis. According to the media outlet, some of the drivers arrested could not read English or properly understand traffic signs, a federal requirement to operate commercial vehicles.

In November, an audit by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also revealed that the state of California illegally issued thousands of CDL licenses to foreign drivers, resulting in the revocation of at least 17,000 licenses.

ICE said in a statement that the operation was launched in direct response to national security concerns after accidents involving undocumented immigrant truck drivers claimed at least eight lives in states including California, Florida and Oregon, Fox News reported.

Federal authorities also warned that the trucking industry has been exploited by criminal organizations, involved in human trafficking, narcotics, cargo theft and labor exploitation, according to ICE.

All 101 drivers arrested will remain in ICE custody while facing immigration proceedings.