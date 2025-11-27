Severe cold and new winter storms will mark the next few days

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de noviembre, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that a severe cold snap will continue from Michigan to New York through Thanksgiving and the weekend. In many areas, temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees fahrenheit below normal for late November, with January-like feelings.

"Heavy lake effect snow, gusty winds, and localized blizzard conditions will persist through Thanksgiving near and downwind of the Great Lakes," the service wrote on its X account.

Similarly, the NWS detailed that on the West Coast, a storm will approach Washington and Oregon during Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, then move toward the Rockies during Friday.

Multiple inches of rain are expected on exposed slopes in Washington and Oregon, as well as 1 to 2 feet of snow in the higher elevations of the Cascade Range. Conditions will begin to improve in this region by Saturday morning.

Lake Erie and Ontario In addition, some areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario could receive more than a foot of snow, seriously complicating travel and even making some roads impassable. Heavy snow alerts and blizzard warnings are in effect for sectors of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where wind gusts could exceed 40 mph.



Travel will be affected

Another major winter storm will begin to form this Friday in the Northern Plains. Arctic air will meet a second storm arriving from the Pacific, creating a swath of snow that will stretch from Montana to the western Great Lakes. Farther south, from Missouri to Indiana, a mix of snow and rain could occur.

The hardest-hit areas could receive 15 to 30 centimeters of snow, which could cause serious travel complications during Friday and Saturday. Weather authorities are already issuing warnings for the population to be prepared.