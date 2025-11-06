This is how the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025 was seen in different parts of the world

Published by Diane Hernández 6 de noviembre, 2025

The so-called 'beaver moon,' the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025, lit up the sky on the night of Nov. 5 and could be seen from almost anywhere in the world. This phenomenon is so known because it coincides with the time when beavers prepare for winter, a popular name that comes from the Farmer's Almanac, which associates full moons with natural seasonal events.

Here we show you how the phenomenon was experienced in different parts of the world: