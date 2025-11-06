This is how the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025 was seen in different parts of the world
It also coincided with the maximum of the Southern Taurid star shower, although the intense lunar light made it difficult to observe. All in all, the November 'beaver moon' became one of the most outstanding astronomical spectacles of the year.
The so-called 'beaver moon,' the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2025, lit up the sky on the night of Nov. 5 and could be seen from almost anywhere in the world. This phenomenon is so known because it coincides with the time when beavers prepare for winter, a popular name that comes from the Farmer's Almanac, which associates full moons with natural seasonal events.
Here we show you how the phenomenon was experienced in different parts of the world:
The supermoon this November 5 as seen from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France
The term supermoon is not scientific, but popular. It is used to describe a full moon that occurs when our satellite is near its closest point to Earth, known as perigee.
The supermoon, from a street in Rome this November 5, 2025
The term 'supermoon' was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle, although the phenomenon has been observed and documented for centuries. Previously, astronomers simply spoke of a "full moon at perigee."
This is how the moon was seen from La Glorieta de las Mujeres in Mexico City
A curious phenomenon is the so-called "lunar illusion": when the moon is close to the horizon, it appears much larger than it really is. This has nothing to do with the distance to the Earth, but with an optical illusion caused by comparison with terrestrial objects (such as buildings or trees).
The full moon as seen from Frankfurt, western Germany
Each year there can be between two and four supermoons, depending on how the orbits of the Earth and the Moon coincide. However, not all of them look equally large: some occur closer to perigee than others, making them slightly more impressive.
The supermoon photographed from California this November 5
In most of the U.S., the moon reached fullness at dawn or shortly before sunrise, so its best viewing time was the night of November 4-5 or at dusk on the 5th, when it rose into the sky fully illuminated. This was before it was at its perigee, the closest point to the Earth, which made it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a usual full moon.
The 'beaver moon' phenomenon at its maximum expression
During a supermoon, the Moon's gravitational pull on the Earth is slightly greater, resulting in higher and lower tides than usual, known as perigee tides or neap tides. Although the effect is not extreme, it can be especially noticeable in coastal areas.
A team of photographers wait to photograph the November 'supermoon'
On rare occasions, a supermoon coincides with a total lunar eclipse, giving rise to a so-called 'super blood moon.' In that case, the moon appears larger and also takes on a reddish hue due to the refraction of sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere.
The supermoon as seen from Los Angeles
