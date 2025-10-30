Floyd Roger Myers Jr., actor of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' dies

Published by Víctor Mendoza 30 de octubre, 2025

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. passed away Wednesday at age 42. The actor's mother confirmed his death to TMZ, detailing that it was due to cardiac arrest. The performer had suffered three heart attacks in the past year, the article said.

His television debut was in a 1992 episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he played a younger version of Will Smith's character. He then played Marlon Jackson in the series The Jacksons: An American Dream.

His last on-camera appearance was more than 20 years ago in the teen soap opera Young Americans.

He also co-founded the mental health-focused NGO Fellaship Men's Group. "RIP to our good brother," they said goodbye from the organization. "Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here."