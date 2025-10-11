Tennessee: at least 19 missing in explosion at explosives factory

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) At least 19 people are missing after an explosion at a Tennessee factory, a local official said Friday, warning there are "fatalities."

Aerial images broadcast by local media showed smoking debris at an explosives factory located in Hickman County, in addition to charred and wrecked vehicles.

"At this point we have been able to confirm that there are 19 people that we are looking for," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters.

"There are fatalities. I don't want to give a figure.... What I can say now is that we are looking for 19 people," he added.

The explosion occurred at a plant operated by Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area, prompting authorities to issue warnings for citizens to avoid the area in fear of further explosions.

"Emergency services are currently on scene working to address the situation," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

When asked about the condition of the building where the explosion occurred, Davis was blunt.

"Can I describe the building? There is nothing to describe. It's gone. It's the most devastating scene I've seen in my career," he told reporters.