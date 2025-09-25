Trump's immigration policy drives historic numbers

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a report detailing the administration's immigration policies, which have led to the removal or self-deportation of at least two million illegal aliens since Jan. 20.

"An estimated 1.6 million have voluntarily self-deported and (there have been) more than 400,000 deportations," the agency explained.

In that regard, the DHS said the Trump administration is on track to break historic records, deporting nearly 600,000 undocumented immigrants by the end of President Trump’s first year in office.

"Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you," said the department’s undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin, who emphasized that the policies pushed by the Republican administration are producing results.

Four months without releasing illegal immigrants

In addition, the DHS said that for four consecutive months, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not released any undocumented immigrants into the country.

Similarly, the agency cited a recent United Nations study reporting that President Trump’s immigration policies led to a 97% drop in the number of undocumented immigrants traveling north from Central America.

That same study found that 49% of potential undocumented immigrants who decided abandoned their journey to the United States did so because they thought it would be impossible to enter the country under the president’s policies. Another 46% said fear of detention or deportation led them to give up trying to enter the country illegally.