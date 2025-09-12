South Koreans detained by ICE at Hyundai plant arrive in their country

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de septiembre, 2025

A specially chartered flight carrying hundreds of South Korean workers detained in a U.S. immigration raid landed Friday at South Korea's main airport. The information was confirmed by AFP reporters.

South Koreans made up the majority of the 475 people arrested on Sept. 4 at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in the state of Georgia.

The Korean Air Boeing 747-8I, with more than 310 South Koreans on board, took off from Atlanta and landed on the runway at the country's main airport in Incheon.

"Everything went smoothly in Atlanta," a foreign ministry official told AFP on Friday, before the arrival of workers at around 3:25 p.m. local time.

The raid took place last Thursday at a Hyundai and LG electric car battery factory currently under construction in Ellabell, Ga.

According to authorities, it was the largest raid conducted at a single site in connection with the immigration policy being pushed by President Donald Trump.