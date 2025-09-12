Voz media US Voz.us
South Koreans detained by ICE at Hyundai plant arrive in their country

Korean Air's Boeing 747-8I, with more than 310 South Koreans on board, took off from Atlanta and landed on the tarmac of South Korea's main airport in Incheon.

ICE immigration raid at Hyundai Motor plant in Georgia.

ICE immigration raid at Hyundai Motor plant in Georgia.

A specially chartered flight carrying hundreds of South Korean workers detained in a U.S. immigration raid landed Friday at South Korea's main airport. The information was confirmed by AFP reporters.

South Koreans made up the majority of the 475 people arrested on Sept. 4 at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in the state of Georgia.

The Korean Air Boeing 747-8I, with more than 310 South Koreans on board, took off from Atlanta and landed on the runway at the country's main airport in Incheon.

"Everything went smoothly in Atlanta," a foreign ministry official told AFP on Friday, before the arrival of workers at around 3:25 p.m. local time.

The raid took place last Thursday at a Hyundai and LG electric car battery factory currently under construction in Ellabell, Ga.

According to authorities, it was the largest raid conducted at a single site in connection with the immigration policy being pushed by President Donald Trump.

Trump's warning

Meanwhile, President Trump warned foreign companies to obey the country's laws after the more than 300 South Korean workers were arrested at a Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia.

