Hispanic America, the largest source of immigration to the US

In June 2025, a study found that 51.9 million immigrants were living in the United States. About half of them (52%) were born in Latin America, representing roughly 26.7 million people, according to the Pew Research report.

According to the research, as of mid-2023—the latest year with detailed data—more than 11 million U.S. residents were born in Mexico, making up 22% of all immigrants in the country.

Pew Research also noted that the second-largest group of Hispanic immigrants comes from Cuba, with 1.7 million people (3%). In addition to the millions from Mexico and Cuba, more than a million immigrants hail from El Salvador (1.6 million), Guatemala (1.4 million), the Dominican Republic (1.4 million), Colombia (1.2 million), Honduras (1.1 million), and Venezuela (1.1 million).

"After Latin America, Asia is the second-largest region of birth for U.S. immigrants. In 2023, around a quarter of all immigrants (27%, or nearly 14 million people) were born in Asia," the report explained, prepared by experts in social issues, public opinion, and demographic trends.

Where do immigrants live?

Immigrants in the country are concentrated primarily in four large states and key metropolitan areas.

California, Texas, Florida, and New York have the largest immigrant populations in the U.S. California alone is home to over 11 million foreign-born residents, nearly a third of the state’s total population. Texas has more than 6 million, Florida 5.4 million, and New York 5 million.

At the city level, the New York, Los Angeles, and Miami metropolitan areas together account for more than a quarter of all U.S. immigrants. New York represents 13% of the total, Los Angeles 9%, and Miami 6%.

Illegal immigrants are similarly concentrated: California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois together account for more than half of this population. California (2.3 million) and Texas (2.1 million) alone make up roughly one-third of the total.

The country's immigrant population is now in decline



However, in the following months, departures and deportations outnumbered arrivals. By June, the foreign-born population had declined by more than 1 million, marking the first such drop since the 1960s.



Hispanic Americans: number of U.S.-born Latinos on the rise



A study published by The Hispanic Council found that the number of children born in the U.S. and identified as Hispanic has increased. The report notes that there are more U.S.-born Hispanics today than a decade ago.

From 2010 to 2021, the U.S.-born Hispanic population grew by 10.7 million. The study noted that this trend has contributed to Hispanics becoming a majority among the country’s residents.

"It is estimated that around 80-83% of the Hispanic population is a full-time resident in the country. On the one hand, because of the growing number of Hispanics born there and, on the other hand, because immigrants of Hispanic origin decide to settle and prosper in the country," the report states.