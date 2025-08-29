Florida executes by lethal injection Curtis Windom, convicted of triple homicide in 1992

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de agosto, 2025

A man convicted of the 1992 murders of three people was executed in Florida on Thursday, becoming the state’s 11th execution of 2025.

Curtis Windom, 59, received a lethal injection at 18H17 (22H17 GMT) in a north Florida prison.

In November 1992, Windom killed his girlfriend, Valerie Davis; her mother, Mary Lubin; and Johnnie Lee, a man he accused of owing him money.

There have been 30 executions in the country so far this year, the highest number since 2014, when 35 condemned men were given the death penalty.

Florida is the state with the most executions this year, followed by South Carolina and Texas, with four each.