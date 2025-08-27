DOJ charges Mexican criminal organization with shipping drugs in modified vehicles

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de agosto, 2025

The Justice Department reported that seven people were formally charged for their alleged involvement in a criminal structure, based in Mexico, that used modified vehicles to smuggle drugs into U.S. territory.

"As alleged, these defendants operated a large-scale narcotics distribution, importation, and racketeering conspiracy to smuggle dozens of kilograms of illegal crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico and drive them in specially modified minivans all over the United States, including to New York," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

In that regard, Clayton explained that the defendants also face charges related to their involvement in a violent street gang, murdering an innocent bystander during a shooting in Newburgh, N.Y., in September 2019, committing numerous robberies, illegally trafficking in firearms and creating child pornography.

"The wide-ranging criminal conduct described in this Indictment shows a troubling indifference to the safety of New Yorkers that cannot be tolerated. This Office and our partners will not rest until every individual responsible for these heinous crimes—wherever they may be hiding, whether in Mexico or New York—is brought to justice," Clayton highlighted.

The men charged are Carlos Molina Rodríguez; Samuel Blain, aka "Lobo" and/or "Snipes" and/or "Loboferoz"; Carlos Martínez, aka "Bway"; Kalif Cox, aka "Leef" and/or "LG"; Justice Beard, aka "Just"; Calvin Lewis, aka "Ski"; and Emmanuel Idyis.

The Department of Justice indicated that the defendants allegedly belonged to a drug trafficking organization identified as Molina DTO based in Mexico that between the years 2022 to 2025 was led by Carlos Molina and "Lobo."

"The MOLINA DTO recruited drivers from the U.S. to import narcotics from Mexico. At the MOLINA DTO’s direction, the drivers would make their way to California, where they would cross into Mexico and receive a specially modified minivan loaded with narcotics and/or narcotics proceeds," the DOJ said.