Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, Kiss, George Strait and Michael Crawford to be honored at the Kennedy Center Honors by Trump
President Donald Trump announced this year's Kennedy Center Honors honorees Wednesday, in the first edition of the prestigious gala since he took over the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Honorees include iconic actor Sylvester Stallone, legendary disco singer Gloria Gaynor, rock band Kiss, country singer George Strait and British actor Michael Crawford, known for his role in "The Phantom of the Opera."
Trump also confirmed that he himself will host the ceremony, which will take place on December 8 in Washington D.C.
Change of course
The Kennedy Center Honors, established in 1978, recognize the artistic careers of outstanding figures in theater, dance, music, television and film. Past honorees include names such as Aretha Franklin, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Rita Moreno. The ceremony, which celebrated its 47th anniversary in 2024, has traditionally been a bipartisan event.
Earlier this year, Trump dismissed 18 members of the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, including its chairman, and then replaced them with close allies, such as his chief of staff Susie Wiles, Usha Vance (wife of Vice President JD Vance) and conservative media personalities such as Maria Bartiromo and Laura Ingraham.
In addition, he proclaimed himself chairman of the board and justified these changes by claiming that the center had become "too woke" and vowed to restore its greatness with programming more aligned with his vision.
The Kennedy Center's restructuring has generated mixed reactions. Some performers, such as Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae and the producers of Hamilton, have quit or canceled performances in protest of Trump's changes, citing a violation of the institution's values.
On the other hand, the Kennedy Center issued a statement on social media expressing its "honor" to host Trump and stressing that, thanks to his leadership, the building will be renovated to regain its "prestige and grandeur."
Trump's admiration
During the announcement, Trump highlighted his admiration for the honorees. Of Stallone, a close ally named Hollywood ambassador by the president, he said: "He's a very special guy. A real talent, never been given credit for the talent." He also praised Gaynor, for her song "I Will Survive," and recalled attending Crawford's Broadway debut in 1967.
