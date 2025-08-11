Judge refuses to release grand jury transcripts in Ghislaine Maxwell case

Published by Leandro Fleischer 11 de agosto, 2025

A federal judge in Manhattan decided not to publicize grand jury transcripts related to the Justice Department's investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, despite a request from the U.S. government.

The request, prompted by President Donald Trump, sought to respond to the public interest and calm the controversies that have surrounded the handling of the Epstein files, but the judge ruled that there were insufficient grounds to justify disclosure.

Speculation surrounding Jeffrey Epstein case



The case of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 in federal prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has generated a widespread speculation and conspiracy theories about his activities and those of his associates.

Epstein, a registered sex offender in New York, was accused of sexually abusing minors, and his death, officially ruled a suicide, has fueled debates about possible cover-ups. Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for facilitating Epstein's abuse, has been at the center of these investigations.

The reasons put forward by the judge



Judge Paul Engelmayer, who is presiding over the case in Manhattan, argued that the grand jury transcripts would not provide relevant or new information about Epstein and Maxwell's crimes, their clients, the circumstances of Epstein's death or the sources of his wealth. The judge further emphasized that the documents did not meet the exceptional criteria required for release under Second Circuit rules, which permit disclosure of grand jury materials only in special circumstances.

The government's request to make the transcripts public was part of an effort to mitigate criticism, especially from those close to Trump, who in the past has promoted conspiracy theories about the case. In July, the Justice Department and the FBI released a memo dismissing several of these theories and assuring that no further materials from Epstein's investigations would be released, which generated public discontent. In response, Trump, who had a personal relationship with Epstein, asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to request the opening of the transcripts.

The Justice Department submitted the request to three federal judges, two in Manhattan and one in Florida, but all rejected it. In Florida, Judge Robin Rosenberg pointed out that Eleventh Circuit law does not permit disclosure of these records. In Maxwell's case, it was revealed that only an FBI agent and an NYPD detective testified before the grand jury, limiting the scope of any new information that might emerge from the transcripts.

Recently, Assistant Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal attorney, interviewed Maxwell behind closed doors to get more information about Epstein. However, the Justice Department has not shared details about this meeting, including who participated or what Maxwell said.

Many questions will remain unanswered



The case continues to generate controversy, but for now, the grand jury documents will remain under seal, leaving many questions unanswered about one of the most notorious cases of recent decades.