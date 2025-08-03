Nearly a million young people meet Pope Leo XIV for Jubilee in Rome

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2025

Nearly one million young people from 146 different countries flocked to Rome to celebrate in a massive gathering with Pope Leo XIV the Jubilee of Youth 2025. From Tor Vergata, where John Paul II launched a powerful message to a previous generation years ago, the pontiff presided over the prayer vigil in which he exhorted the Christians of 2025 to have the love of God as the rock and Jesus as the foundation of their conscience. And all from prayer, but with an aspect of social commitment.

Despite the days of pilgrimage across Europe and the hours of waiting in the sun, the young people had the strength to give the pope a rock star reception, shouting until they were hoarse when he descended from the helicopter that took him to the meeting. During the meeting, Leo XIV answered questions from three pilgrims as a representation of the concerns of young believers.

"Reflect on your way of living"

The first doubt raised was how to find Jesus "in the midst of trials and uncertainties." Pontiff Leo XIV was clear:prayer and adoration of Christ in the Eucharist. But, he also called on young people to translate this encounter into a dedication to transform their environment:

"Reflect on the way you live and seek justice in order to build a more humane world. Serve the poor and thus bear witness to the good that we would always like to receive from our neighbors." "How much the world needs missionaries of the Gospel who are witnesses of justice and peace! How much the future needs men and women who are witnesses of hope!"

"When the instrument dominates man, man becomes an instrument"

The pope also moved on the role of social networks and technology as a new paradigm in social relations, which especially affects the new generations, after being questioned by another of the participants: "When the instrument dominates man, man becomes an instrument: yes, an instrument of the market and in turn a commodity."

In the face of this, Leo XIV stressed that "only sincere relationships and stable bonds make stories of good life grow." To this end, he invited them to "increase their friendship with Christ, insofar as our relationships reflect this intense bond with Jesus" and "certainly become sincere, generous and true."

"A love that precedes us, surprises us and infinitely surpasses us: the love of God"

The last question addressed how to make "radical decisions" that speak of the Gospel, of "authentic freedom." The Pope answered that "to be free, it is necessary to start from a stable foundation, from the rock that supports our steps. This rock is a love that precedes us, surprises us and infinitely surpasses us: the love of God," he continued. From this foundation, Leo XIV highlighted both the vocation to religious life and the priesthood, as well as marriage, insofar as they "express the gift of oneself, free and liberating, which makes us authentically happy."

Throughout his three interventions, Leo XIV quoted on several occasions the magisterial documents of Francis, in addition to drawing also on the thought of St. Augustine, founder of the order to which he belongs. He also recalled John Paul II and his warning precisely to the young people who participated in the Jubilee of Tor Vergata in the year 2000 to "leave the masks that falsify life." Nor did he forget Benedict XVI to emphasize, like the German Pope, that "those who believe are never alone."

After the vigil, the young people spent the night in the open air, with sleeping bags and mats, awaiting the sending-off Mass that will conclude the event on Sunday morning.