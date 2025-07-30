Three suspects arrested for brutal assault in Cincinnati, one freed on $400 bail

The three arrested for the fight in Cincinnati Fox19 capture .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de julio, 2025

A third person has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating in Cincinnati, that left two people seriously injured last weekend. Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the individual was booked overnight.

Jermaine Matthews has been arrested and charged with aggravated rioting and assault. The arrest comes a day after Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated rioting and battery.

The three suspects appeared Wednesday morning for their respective hearings in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Merriweather was already on bail, after posting $400, representing 10% of $4,000, when, according to police, he participated in the assault in the early morning hours of July 26 in downtown Cincinnati.

Merriweather had been charged last July 10 with receiving stolen property, possession of weapons while legally disqualified, improper transportation of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Wednesday, for the weekend assault, Merriweather was given $500,000 bail during arraignment. For his part, Matthews received bail set at $100,000, although a judge is expected to set additional bail on July 31. As for Vernon, the judge set bail at $200,000.

What happened in Cincinnati?

The video, which went viral, shows a man being knocked down by a mob and then repeatedly punched and kicked while still on the ground. His face was bloodied when a woman tried to intervene, but she was then also assaulted and punched in the face, rendering her unconscious.

Cincinnati police chief accused of discriminating against white men

A group of high-ranking officers from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), Ohio, sued their chief, Teresa Theetge, for alleged discriminatory acts against white men.

Capt. Robert Wilson and Lieutenants Patrick Caton, Gerald Hodges and Andrew Mitchell claim Theetge and the city engage in "active and systematic efforts" to discriminate against white men in the department, benefiting women and people of other races.

"The city and Chief Theetge have actively and systematically undertaken efforts to promote, advance and make promotion and assignment decisions that favor women and minorities and exclude white males, including hiring, diversity initiatives, outreach programs, promotion processes and other measures that demonstrate both a systematic practice of discrimination against white males and that circumstances exist to support a suspicion that the defendant is that unusual employer that discriminates against the majority," the plaintiffs allege, according to reports from Fox 19.