American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband are murdered in their Los Angeles mansion

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de julio, 2025

Robin Kaye, known for her work as music supervisor on "American Idol," and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found shot dead last Monday, July 14, inside their residence in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. The case is being investigated as a double homicide by the Valley Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Officers went to the property, located in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue, around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a request to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, they observed traces of blood near the entrance and broke a window to gain entry. Inside the residence, they found the couple lifeless: Kaye was found in the pantry and Deluca in the bathroom, NBC Los Angeles reported.

No arrests, no motive confirmed

Authorities told TMZ that, despite the level of violence of the crime, the home did not appear to have been ransacked, which reduces the likelihood that it was a burglary. So far, no suspects have been identified and no possible motive has been established.

Days before the discovery, police had been called to the same property after a neighbor reported seeing a person jumping over the fence. At the time, officers detected no signs of forced entry or indications of suspicious activity.

Although many of the houses in the area are quite far apart, the couple's residence stands out for its size and level of security, with high walls topped by spikes. However, neighbors in the sector told Los Angeles that the neighborhood has been the scene of frequent burglaries and break-ins in recent years.

The LAPD continues to gather evidence and has requested the community's cooperation in obtaining information to advance the investigation.