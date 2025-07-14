Three dead in Kentucky shootings: Gunman killed after shooting trooper and opening fire at church

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 13 de julio, 2025

Three people, including the gunman, were killed Sunday in a double shooting in Kentucky, specifically in the area around Blue Grass Airport and at Richmond Road Baptist Church, located approximately 16 miles apart.

The incident began around 11:36 a.m., when a Kentucky State Police trooper was attacked by a suspect during a traffic stop on a road near the airport.

The officer received a license plate reader alert and, during the stop, was shot. He was later stabilized and transported to the hospital, according to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

The gunman fled the scene and headed to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where he opened fire again, this time on several civilians. Officers arrived at the site and fatally shot him.

According to police, four people were shot in the church area. Two of them, identified by Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, died at the scene.

The other two injured individuals have not yet been identified. One is a man in critical condition; the other has been stabilized.

Chief Weathers stated that the attacker may have had connections to people at the church.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to some of the individuals at the church," he said.

The identity of the attacker has not been released, as the family has not yet been formally notified.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his condolences in a post on X: “Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available.”

Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 13, 2025

The investigation will continue under the leadership of the Lexington Police Department, with support from Kentucky State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

State Attorney General Russell Coleman thanked first responders and said his office is available to assist the agencies involved.