Texas: Floods already leave at least 82 dead, including 27 Camp Mystic children

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2025

While emergency services continue working tirelessly to locate the missing, the death toll from the Texas floods has risen to 82—including 27 children attending Camp Mystic—according to authorities.

Kerr County has the highest number of fatalities, with 68, followed by Travis County (6), Burnet County (3), Kendall County (2), and Williamson County (2). Tom Green County reported one death.

"We have recorded 68 fatalities in Kerr County," said Sheriff Larry Leitha.

As for the missing, the whereabouts of 11 people remain unknown—ten of them girls who were camping along the banks of the Guadalupe River.

"The height the rushing water reached the top of the cabins was shocking. We won't stop until we find every girl," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. "We continue our 24/7 search & rescue operation until every missing person is found."

Residents, along with people from other parts of the state and country, traveled to the affected areas to support emergency services and help with rescue efforts.

Girls "swam for 15 minutes" to save themselves

Amid the tragedy, there were also moments of survival and heroism. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick shared how one of the camp counselors managed to save a group of girls who were trapped inside a cabin.

"The water was at the door. The camp counselor took a rock and smashed out the window. They climbed out the window in bare feet and nothing but a nightgown on. The girls had to swim for 10 to 15 minutes - can you imagine, in the dark and with the waters swirling, trees rushing past them and rocks falling on top of them?" described Patrick.

Trump to travel to Texas "probably" on Friday

President Donald Trump announced plans to travel to Texas this week—“probably” on Friday—to meet with Governor Abbott and witness the effects of the flooding firsthand.

"This is a catastrophe not seen in 100 years and it's just so horrible to see" he said about the situation in Texas, adding that he will "probably" visit the state on Friday, as he told reporters on Sunday.

More rain expected

(With information from AFP) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings of potential further flooding as torrential rains are expected in parts of Texas where the ground is already saturated.

“An additional 50 to 100 millimeters of rain is possible, with isolated areas receiving up to 250 millimeters,” the weather service said. “It is very difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest rainfall will occur,” it added.

The rainfall caused the Guadalupe River’s flow to triple within minutes, leading to a violent overflow that swept away everything in its path.