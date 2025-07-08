Trump confirms he will travel Friday to Texas to help flood victims

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump will visit Texas this Friday. Following the flash floods that left more than 100 dead, the president confirmed he will make an appearance in the Lone Star State during a meeting with Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"That was a terrible event, terrible event. Texas was just absolutely, so badly hurt by something that was a big surprise late in the evening," Trump told a group of reporters covering the event at the White House.

"Well, we're going to just make it as comfortable as possible for the state of Texas. They have a great governor. They have wonderful senators. They have wonderful representatives. And we're going to work together with them. And we have been working really very hard. This whole table has been working. So we'll be working with the governor and all of the people of Texas.," the president added.

On Sunday, Trump reported that he had signed an emergency declaration for Texas, which formally authorizes the federal government to intervene and help the state affected by a natural disaster.

In addition to enabling resources such as food, medical services and direct financial assistance for affected families, the emergency declaration authorizes the intervention of federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The federal government can also reimburse up to 75 percent of the costs borne by a state or city in response to the disaster, in this case, flooding.

"I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need. These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.