California battles its largest wildfire of the year

Published by Virginia Martínez 4 de julio, 2025

Firefighters are battling an explosive wildfire burning out of control in Southern California — the largest the western state has seen so far this year.

The so-called Madre Fire broke out Wednesday in a mountainous area of the Los Padres National Forest in San Luis Obispo County, about 350 kilometers north of Los Angeles and in less than 24 hours consumed more than 21,000 hectares of vegetation, according to official estimates.

The blaze raised dense plumes of smoke and put some 200 people in surrounding neighborhoods under evacuation orders, the San Luis Obispo Tribune newspaper reported.

The fire also forced the closure of a major highway in the state.

More than 300 firefighters are battling the blaze by air and ground. However, the California Fire Department indicated that as of Thursday afternoon only 5% of the fire had been contained.

The cause of the conflagration is under investigation.