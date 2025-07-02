Judge accepts Bryan Kohberger's guilty plea: He will remain in prison for life

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de julio, 2025

The courts accepted the guilty plea of Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022. The date for sentencing was not yet scheduled.

Kohberger reached a deal with the courts to plead guilty to the four murders, in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Now, the defendant will have to serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The court decision comes a day after Kohberger, 30, agreed to plead guilty to the four murders.

The murders occurred on Nov. 13, 2022. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - four University of Idaho students - turned up lifeless and with signs of violence in a home located near the campus.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found several stab wounds on each of the victims' bodies. At the time, Kohberger was studying for a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, located just miles from the crime scene.

Investigators found rests of Kohberger's DNA on a knife sheath found at the crime scene, plus his cell phone trace indicated he was in the vicinity, so authorities quickly focused their suspicions on him.