Six people die after boat capsizes in California: U.S. Coast Guard

Published by Just The News 23 de junio, 2025

Six people died and two have been injured after a boat capsized in California on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened close to the D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe in Tahoe City.

The Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office were searching for two more missing people.

UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for two missing persons

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 10:55 a.m., Sunday, pending further developments, for two missing people in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard and partner agencies searched over 390 square miles for 12 combined hours.

“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize.”