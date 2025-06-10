Funk pioneer Sly Stone dead at 82

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Funk genius Sly Stone, leader of a band that pioneered racial integration, has died at 82, his family told the media Monday. An effervescent hybrid of psychedelic soul, hippie consciousness, bluesy funk and rock built on black gospel, his music captivated millions during a golden era until he fell into drug addiction.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone," his family said in a statement. The Sly and the Family Stone bandleader "died peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and family" after a prolonged battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health problems, the family said, according to Variety magazine.

"We take comfort in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire future generations," it added.

A meteoric rise and an early retirement

With his vibrant energy onstage and lyrics that often denounced racial prejudice, Stone became a star. He released albums spanning various musical genres.

But he retired in the early 1970s, and personal struggles eventually disintegrated the group. He reappeared sporadically on tours, erratic television performances and a failed reunion in 2006 on the Grammy Awards stage.

An indelible legacy

Over the course of five years he left an indelible impact on American and global music, from the group's debut hit "Dance to the Music" in 1967 and the first of their three number ones, "Everyday People" a year later, to the 1970s rhythm and blues masterpiece "If You Want Me to Stay."

For many, Stone was a musical genius creating the sound of the future. It was "like watching a black version of the Beatles," another of funk's legends, George Clinton told CBS News about his old friend.