Lieutenant General Alexus G. Grynkewich named NATO's new supreme allied commander in Europe
The alliance confirmed the appointment following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's nomination. He will succeed General Christopher G. Cavoli.
Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich has been named the new Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO.
The alliance confirmed Lt. Gen. Grynkewich's appointment in a statement.
"The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe," NATO wrote.
Lt. Gen. Grynkewich — nominated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — will succeed General Christopher G. Cavoli of the U.S. Army and is set to begin his new duties this summer.