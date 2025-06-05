Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2025

Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich has been named the new Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO.

The alliance confirmed Lt. Gen. Grynkewich's appointment in a statement.

"The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe," NATO wrote.

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich — nominated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — will succeed General Christopher G. Cavoli of the U.S. Army and is set to begin his new duties this summer.